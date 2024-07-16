'AITA for not attending my sister's wedding because she didn't invite my partner?' 'I'm being selfish.'

"AITA for not attending my sister's wedding because she didn't invite my partner?"

So, my (29F) sister (27F) is getting married in a few months. We've always had a decent relationship, but we've never been super close. I’ve been with my partner (31M) for 4 years now, and we live together. My family knows him well, and he's come to many family gatherings over the years.

When I received my wedding invitation, I noticed it was only addressed to me. I asked my sister if my partner's invitation got lost in the mail, and she said that she didn't invite him because she wanted a small, intimate wedding with just close family and friends.

I pointed out that my partner is practically family and that other relatives are bringing their significant others. She replied that it was her wedding, and she gets to choose who attends.