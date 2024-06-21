'AITA for not attending a surprise party being thrown for my twin (but not me)?' UPDATED

So, I spoke to my other close friends who are also twins (they weren’t invited to the dinner) and just asked them how they would feel if they were in this situation. They pretty said what majority of you all said, they were so angry on my behalf and said that it is extremely messed up, and that they wouldn’t go if this was them.

They then created a new dinner plans with myself, my girlfriend and my brother and our closest friends so that we can do a new celebration after our birthday instead. I didn’t go to the dinner. It was two nights ago, so my girlfriend and I went to see a movie instead. We figured if we took the radio silent route our absence would hopefully speak for itself.