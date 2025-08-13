'WIBTA for not attending my twin sister's wedding two weeks after my firstborn's due date?'

I'm pregnant with my firstborn child with due date mid-October. Some back story:
I had a real good and deep relation to my twin sister before, we live nearby.
She got pregnant before with her first child but lost it in the first trimester, she was devastated for months, especially when I got pregnant later that year.
She reduced contact massively then, which I assumed was due to her feelings after her lost child. In family gatherings (our parents live nearby, too) she mainly ignored me and the fact that I am pregnant, our family kept quiet about any pregnancy topics while she was there. They all knew the due date.
Back to topic: She got pregnant again, which I think is great! She and her partner want to marry before it's due so she sent out invitations for her wedding now (I think the date is the day they first met).
The problem: It's two weeks after the due date of my child. Most likely we could manage that, maybe just come for 1-2 hours. But: She only wants the baby to attend if all our close family get to know it before - she made clear that it would not be welcome otherwise.
I understand her position that she wants that day for "herself and her partner."
We would keep in the background anyway - it's THEIR day and I don't want to take any attention from it.
The current situation would mean to meet three different groups in early postpartum which I absolutely do not want - either it will be super stressful for me or it will be a "5 mins see the baby at the door and leave"-style, which I also do not want to be the way we introduce our child to our family.
My partner says he feels not invited to a wedding when his newborn child has to fulfill tasks and meet expectations to be invited, too. His strict opinion would be not to go. But it is my twin sister and I would love to attend her wedding, but I'm already super stressed about that entire topic.
My fear of why I could be the AH is that my family and my sister will set me up as the bad person in the situation, that I should have done everything I could to get to that wedding. My family already mentioned that a wedding two weeks later should be perfectly fine for us and why we don't stay the entire day and not just a few hours as we planned.
But I don't know if they know about her requirements and how they will react to them.
I could imagine them saying that we should prioritize a wedding and "just get done with meeting everyone before," especially as they are already unhappy not to meet directly in hospital of short after. WIBTA for not attending my twin sister's wedding?
Bubbly_Chicken_9358 said:
Taking a two week old baby to a family gathering is a TERRIBLE idea. That baby has no immune system, everyone is going to want to hold them, and whether they met baby before that day or not, they're going to focus their attention on the newborn. Your sister is going to get angrier every time baby cries or someone coos over them.
This is your twin sister, though. I think the best option would be for YOU to go to the wedding alone, and just attend the ceremony (this is assuming the wedding is within ten or fifteen minutes of home).
Do something splashy for the reception--a nice piece of jewelry or floral display for your sister, maybe some pretty crystal stemware, I don't know, but something along with a card saying "So sorry I couldn't be there but I am so happy for you and can't wait for our babies to grow up together!"
You could maybe even do a video toast to be played at the reception. But two weeks postpartum is not a good time for baby OR mom to be at a large formal event. NTA if you don't attend, but making some effort will go a long way towards not dealing with the drama for the rest of your life.
jinsdorf84 said:
NTA. Your sister's demands are unreasonable. Two weeks postpartum is rough enough without having to parade your newborn around to family beforehand just to qualify for wedding attendance. Your baby's health and your recovery come first. If she can't understand that, it's on her, not you.
o2low said:
NTA. I have news for your family, a due date is not a set date. Statistically only 5% of babies are born then. First babies are more likely to be born past the due date 80%, in the first week 70%, which leaves a not small likelihood that you will be in your first week pp at the wedding if you attended.
Also, baby shouldn’t be around a giant crowd of the unwashed and if you’ll be breastfeeding you won’t be able to attend without baby. And thats before we talk about c sections and tears. They set this up for you to fail (they knew your due date), I’d just gracefully say no now. Then if you can show up for the ceremony, it’ll be a lovely surprise.
Trieske333 said:
Two weeks after my first baby’s due date, baby was 1 day old. I wouldn’t even be considering going to that wedding at all, especially with those stipulations!
JamSkully said:
ESH. Your sister’s ego needs to take all the seats, but the baby shouldn’t be going anyway because tiny babies aren’t supposed to hang in crowds. IDK wtf you’re all thinking tbh. Maybe focus on prioritizing the infant’s health over everyone’s wedding feels.
Number1BrooksFan said
NTA but your sister kind of is. I know what it's like losing a pregnancy. It can be very painful and traumatic, and it's difficult being around babies and new mothers when you're still reeling from that loss. But requiring an infant child to meet the family in order to be allowed to attend the wedding is ridiculous.
Also, it's a pretty bad idea to take a two week old infant to a wedding anyway, if only for the fact that they are extremely vulnerable at that age and could get very sick. It seems to me your sister knows this and is deliberately trying to make it so that you don't bring the baby, without outright telling you to not bring the baby.
Not to mention, you are going to be two weeks post-partum and will be exhausted and still healing. I know she is your sister and you said you were close, but expecting a new mother, who literally just gave birth, to attend a multi-hour event is insane. I would go to the wedding ceremony solo, have your husband watch the baby, and skip the reception. If she really loves you, she will understand.