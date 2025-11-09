'AITA for not babysitting other kids even though I am a nanny?' UPDATED

I didn't say anything the whole way through until he was done talking and just hung up and now I'm really wondering if I messed up here...i really like their kids and they were great people before this incident. AITA?

I didn't expect to be posting an update so soon, as I thought they would both ghost me and we wouldn't talk again and they would find another nanny...I was wrong. Jenna called me this afternoon. Hoping for an apology, I picked up.

She tried to guilt trip me into babysitting for her kids again, saying how there isn't another one like me and she didn't want a younger nanny because she didn't want the kids latching onto her and calling her mom and if anything wanted them to think of them as a grandma. She then went on to say she was sorry and she was wrong for doing what she did and wanted me to come and be their nanny again.