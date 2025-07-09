'AITA for not babysitting so my mom can go on dates with her fiancé?'

It bothers my mom and Clay that I wasn't more open to being a part of the family and mom and I fight about it at least once every two or three months when I'm there. She doesn't get why I'm not more invested. I refuse to spell it out for her.

Now we're fighting about babysitting. Since her and Clay live together now they feel like I should babysit so they can go on dates and I refuse. Doesn't matter if I'm there or with dad, she expects any weekend they want to do something that I will drop whatever and babysit.