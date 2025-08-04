'AITA for not banning my wife's dog from our home even though my son is suddenly allergic to it?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for not banning my wife's dog from our home even though my son is suddenly allergic to it?"

I have a son from my first marriage that I have 50/50 custody of. We alternate weeks. My now wife used to work in another state and she has two daughters. We dated long distance and I would see her every other week when I travelled for work. My son has met her and her daughters many many times and we moved slow. We only married after the kids were ok with it.

My wife finally got a new job here three months ago and we bought a house together in the same city my son and I live in. Her kids are still adjusting to the move and are not thrilled. The problem now is with my ex, my son and my wife's 6 year old German Shepard.