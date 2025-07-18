'AITA for 'not being discreet enough' in the open relationship my wife wanted?'

We always stayed in touch as her career mentor and have been out a few times. Nothing intense, we talk, have a couple of drinks during happy hour, have fun, and that’s it. We hooked up a couple of times and she’s aware of my open marriage and she’s fine with it.

Last week, I told my wife I’d be out late for drinks with “people from work.” Later that night, she just happens to show up at the exact bar I’m at with my date. Alone. She claimed she was “meeting a friend in the area,” but I can’t help wondering if she was checking up on me. She does actually have a friend in the area, but I found it odd that she walked by the bar I was in. It never happens. It was too perfect.