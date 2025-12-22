"AITA for not being a gentleman and letting a woman cut the line?"

The other day it was freezing out and my tire pressure was very low so I had to immediately go to the gas station to get air. The gas station I went to had free air and had 1 working pump, so because of that there was 5 cars in line. I was hesitant to get air because I knew that was a 20 minute wait but I really needed it and I had time so I waited.

Finally when it was my turn I started to turn in and a car cut in front of me as I blew my horn, and if parked at the air pump. I immediately parked next to the pump, which was still close enough to reach my tire and got out and told the young lady that there was a line of cars and I’ve been waiting for 20 minutes to use this pump.