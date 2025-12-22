'AITA for not being a gentleman and letting a woman cut the line?'

The other day it was freezing out and my tire pressure was very low so I had to immediately go to the gas station to get air. The gas station I went to had free air and had 1 working pump, so because of that there was 5 cars in line. I was hesitant to get air because I knew that was a 20 minute wait but I really needed it and I had time so I waited.
Finally when it was my turn I started to turn in and a car cut in front of me as I blew my horn, and if parked at the air pump. I immediately parked next to the pump, which was still close enough to reach my tire and got out and told the young lady that there was a line of cars and I’ve been waiting for 20 minutes to use this pump.
She said “oh I didn’t know but I’m already here so I’m just going to pump. It will only be a few minutes.” I told her that’s not how it works and there are over five cars in front of her. But she ignored me and continued to take the pump and started towards her tire. So I pressed to off button and said you have to wait like every one else. She then said “it’s not that serious” and I explained what I just said again.
Then she said I’m “Who do you think you are, you’re acting like an AH” and I need to learn to be a gentleman and let her use the pump. I said if you were acting like a lady I’d be one. Then she went in her car, WITH THE PUMP IN HER HAND, closed her door and said she’s calling somebody because I wasn’t moving for her and laughing during her call.
Then the next guy in line comes out of his car and confronts her. He saw what happened and immediately sided with me and started arguing with her and told her she disrespectful and needed to respect everyone else who’s waiting in line then she got back in her car with the pump still in her hand. After a while the guy left then another guy who had no knowledge of the situation came.
I told him the same thing I told her and he started siding with her, saying pretty much said the same thing she said calling me a b**ch and be a gentleman. He ended up getting so upset with me that he began yelling so I yelled back it’s not about being a girl or man. The he started by saying “let me get my thing off me” and reaching for his pocket. It turned out to be his phone.
Then by saying he’s in a gang and was going to call his gang, and actually called someone and said bring everyone to the gas station. When he saw I wasn’t budging he then did a complete 180 and called the authorities. During that time the girl finally let go of the air pump and I was able to pump my tire.
As I was pumping my tire the cops came but just asked what happened after her and I pumped our tires. He told us to ask for a tire pump for Christmas jokingly. Now I’m thinking back and feeling bad because I never get like that, I didn’t think standing my ground would back me in a corner like that and have 2 people coming against me almost ending in a fight.
OfanOldrepublic wrote:
NTA, but I'm wondering why, when the first guy that agreed with you came up to talk that you didn't send him in to talk to the people who run the gas station. Seems like that could have diffused the situation before it had the opportunity to go complete off the rails.
OP responded:
He actually did but they said it’s free air and they can’t do anything about it.
WPCfirst wrote:
NTA for sure, but my uncle once said something to me about stop lights and right of way. " Would you rather be correct or alive." I've applied this whenever my lizard brain doesn't take over. This situation sounds like you were totally correct, but you were slipping into a potentially hazardous confrontation for the chance to be right! I'm not judging a bit because I would have struggled with this unjust situation myself.
Bempet583 wrote:
Reminds me of the time waiting to get onto a highway at the toll plaza where you have to take a ticket.
The lines were very very long and suddenly this woman appears in her car next to me and gives me this sweet look of pleading to want to get in line in front of me and I just looked at her smiled and shook my head no, well I never saw an attractive person become so ugly and nasty in my whole life in that split second, I just laughed at her.
Sea_substance9163 wrote:
NTA. She's entitled, spoiled, and had been indulged for too long. She needed a firm "no" the man who said you were wrong was being the little B. Her actions make others have generalized irritation towards all women. I'd never pull her stunt and cant see any of my girlfriends doing it either. Again, NTA.
Rich-Pirate-4745 wrote:
NTA. It's good you stood your ground all the way. As a society, we tend to enable her type of behavior to avoid confrontation. But if we as society made it clear that we're all in this together and that type of behavior isn't tolerated, sooner or later people like her will learn that they're not entitled just for existing.
jensmith20055002 wrote:
NTA and that super pisses me off as a woman. You can't expect the same pay and the same respect and then expect to jump the line. Some people are not more equal than others. Wait your damn turn.
Conflictgullible392 wrote:
NTA. I believe in being courteous to people who are courteous themselves. She wasn’t, she doesn’t deserve any favors.