'AITA for not being grateful for my husband’s birthday gift?' UPDATED

"AITA for not being grateful for my husband’s birthday gift?"

I can’t believe I’m doing this, but my husband and I can’t get on the same page for this one. He feels that gifts, no matter how small, should be appreciated. I agree. If it was any other day it would’ve been fine, but as I stared at the coffee scented bar of soap I couldn’t fake a genuine smile.

It’s good to know that I love coffee in all its glory and anything that has to do with coffee would normally make me happy, but this? A little background information is that my husband has recently purchased a home gym device that cost him an arm and a leg. I didn’t agree with the purchase, because he wanted to start a personal training business with that singular full body machine.