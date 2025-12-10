"AITA for not being happy about my friend's relationship and not wanting to talk with her about their upcoming marriage?"

My close friend (29F) has a terrible history of dating men that were not good for her, ranging from terrible ex to liars. I've been there for her through all of them, especially with the worst one.

I tried my best to talk her about of every bad relationship she was in. But it gets tiring seeing her making the same mistakes over and over again. Her latest guy is a classic case of love bombing.

After the 2nd date, he got her a brand new iPhone, which she accepted. Gave her keys to his apartment, among an endless list of things that make people their eyebrows.