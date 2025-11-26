'AITA for not being more discreet at the store for my son?' UPDATED

I said it would be okay and put the last of the other groceries around his Goodnites so nobody would see them. We got our stuff rang up and left with no problems, but my son didn't say a word to me on the car ride home.

Later I asked him what was making him so upset, he said he didn't want his friend to see his Goodnites and that's why he wanted me to stop unloading the groceries and said I was being a jerk for not stopping and his friend almost seeing them.