'AITA for not being more supportive while my FIL is about to die?' 'I feel like a single mother.'

My reasoning to my husband was I didn’t want him to feel torn between two families, and when I’m pregnant, I will need him with us, but right now his father needs him. He insisted everything would be fine, and finally I caved and got pregnant in January. All that said, his father has decided to end his life this coming Monday.

My husband is not handling it well, and is already grieving a loss that hasn’t happened yet. He does not handle loss well. Yesterday and today he has asked me to leave work early to go pickup our daughter so he can go home and drown in his sorrows. This weekend and all of next week, I fully anticipate doing everything on my own and leaving him be, because I can’t tell someone how to grieve.