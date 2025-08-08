'AITA for not being as present in my friendship after getting into a relationship?' 'I rearranged my LIFE.'

"AITA for not being as present in my friendship after getting into a relationship, even though I rearranged my life to make time for her?"

I (26F) have been close with my friend let’s call her Taylor (27F) for years. We were each other’s people for a long time. Over the years, she’s had times where she’d cancel last minute, pull away during relationships, or go quiet when life got hectic. I never took it personally and always gave her grace.

A couple of years ago, I went through one of the darkest times in my life. I tried to take my life. I later found out through a mutual friend that Taylor had said she didn’t feel “comfortable” with me being around her son and called me selfish. That hurt deeply, but I didn’t bring it up. I let it go and focused on healing.