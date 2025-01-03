'AITA for not telling people the truth about my marriage?' UPDATED

I just fell in love with the children and being a mother to them, they were so young when we had them and we just couldn't go through with the divorce because it would have been traumatizing for the kids who were just starting to adjust and plus I did have a really great relationship with my husband that i think we got alot comfortable with just the idea of what we had as a family.

So we just kind of stuck with that. It's been 7 years now and we never consummated our marriage and have no romantic relation and we don't intend to as well. His mom found out about that through our friend's parents who apprently knew and she is extremely disappointed in us.