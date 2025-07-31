'AITA for not believing my husband when a woman showed up claiming she’s pregnant with his baby?'

This has been messing with my head for a week and I need to get it out. My husband went to his best friend’s bachelor party about two months ago. It was out of town, guys-only weekend type deal. I knew they’d be drinking and there’d probably be women involved. He told me it was just strippers and I didn’t love that but I let it go. We’ve been married four years and I’ve never had a reason not to trust him.
Last week this woman shows up at my work. Not even at our house, my work. She asks if I’m married to him and then tells me she’s pregnant and thinks the baby is his. Said she met him at a party that weekend. Said he was drunk and they hooked up. She said she tried reaching him but he ignored her so she found me.
She wasn’t yelling or crazy or anything. Just calm. Like she’d made peace with whatever happened. She told me she’s not looking for anything from me or him yet. Just wants to make sure he knows and asked if he’d be willing to take a test later on. I didn’t even know what to say. I just stared at her. She gave me her number and left.
That night I confronted him and he denied everything. Said he blacked out that night but swears nothing like that happened. Said the guys hired dancers and there was some touching but he didn’t sleep with anyone. He swears it’s not true. But if he blacked out how would he even know.
I told him he’s going to take the test when the time comes. He agreed but he’s been acting like I betrayed him for even considering it could be true. Like I’m the one doing something wrong.
My friends are split. Some think the whole thing sounds shady and she’s probably just trying to pin it on someone. Others say if she went to me instead of blowing it up on social or acting wild maybe she’s telling the truth. I’m trying to keep my head on straight but I feel like I’m losing it. WIBTA for not standing by him right now when he says he didn’t do it? I don’t know who to believe anymore.
Fun-Yellow-6576 said:
Prenatal paternity test. It’s a simple blood draw. You can find out very quickly.
FateTheGM said:
Call her, see what she remembers about him. Something only someone who's seen him naked might know. Good luck.
OP responded:
ugh this whole thing makes me sick to my stomach but yeah i might call her… i need something to feel real rn
miamimely said:
She's asking for a DNA test and says she doesn't want anything for now, so it sounds like she's not sure who the father is and it's a possibility he did have sex with her, whether he remembers it or not. Follow your gut and your heart, and then decide what you want to do once the DNA test happens.
Hot-Bed-2544 asked:
How did this person know you were his wife and where you work? She traveled from out of town to do this, why?
OP responded:
right like she didn’t just bump into me at the grocery store she legit came to my job like how tf do you do that without seriously digging i don’t buy the “i just wanted to let you know” angle it feels off
BDHS83 said:
Trust but verify. Make him take the test.
And ZoemmaNyx said:
Believe in you. Follow your gut, and insist he take that test
