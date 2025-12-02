'AITA for not booking a getaway for my wife's birthday because she showed no enthusiasm?'

Now, I appreciate she would want me to put together something and sort it all out myself, but when we're spending so much money next to Christmas, it would be good to have some kind of discussion about it or her at least show some kind of excitement.

I just don't want to book somewhere and she spends most of the time staying in the hotel or complaining that she doesn't feel safe (which has happened the last two times I've arranged a family holiday).

I've ended up not booking anything (her sister pulled out because of the cost) and told her we'll just do a dinner or something. Now she's upset.

AITA? Should I have just booked something or right to be skeptical after she showed no enthusiasm?