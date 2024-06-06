'AITA for not boycotting a school trip to a theme park that my niece couldn’t go on?'

So then she tried to get a movement going to get other parents to boycott the trip. Everyone’s kids really wanted to go on the trip, so no one was willing to boycott the trip. Aside from the parents of the kids that weren’t already allowed to go.

My son got decent enough grades and was allowed to go on the trip. My husband and I had also signed up earlier in the year to be chaperones. My sister felt like we betrayed her and her daughter by letting our son go on the trip and for chaperoning.

She thinks since we’re family we should have stood by her and her daughter against the “unfair” rule. Also that my husband and I could have helped her make a bigger impact by threatening to drop out of chaperoning.