'AITA for not bringing anything to my coworker’s 'chill' hangout and being called a freeloader?'

I took it as him being a little irritated, so I apologized for not bringing anything before and explained that I didn’t know it was a cookout. Then I found out through other coworkers that he’s been telling people I “never bring anything to parties” and basically calling me a freeloader.

Multiple people have mentioned it, so clearly he’s been talking. Now I feel awkward about the Halloween party. I don’t want to seem like I’m overcompensating by bringing a lot of food and beer, but I also don’t want to prove his point. AITA for not bringing anything to the first hangout? And what should I bring to the Halloween party to make things right?

witcher252 wrote:

NTA. If you’re hosting a party and want people to bring things you tell them.

Mentioning that it’s a dinner party/grillout/potluck is different from asking someone to just hang out, and 2 pm is pretty much between meals.