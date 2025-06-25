'AITA for not bringing gifts to my nephews’ birthdays because they never give my kids anything?'

-Do you have parties for your kids? Do your brother, SIL, and nephews attend?

-When they texted you, there was no preamble? What past history caused them to immediately bring up pettiness and adult problems?

OP responded:

The nephews are 10 and 13. My kids are 9 and 11. Yes, we’ve always done birthday parties — even if small. My brother and SIL were always invited, and they did show up a few times over the years. They usually came empty-handed, didn’t really engage, and their kids barely interacted with mine. No preamble.