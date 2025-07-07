'AITA for not buying a house for my sister to live in?' 'I understand that this is quite rare.'

So I (24M) am now in the position where I can buy a house for the first time. I live in the UK and I am single so I already understand that this is quite rare. The way I did this is earn a good wage from my job I've had for the past year and I've been good at saving since I started at 16.
Anyways, I am in the position to buy a 3-4 bedroom house (looking at a few), plenty of room and kinda future proof for if I get a wife and have kids in the future. I still live with my parents, and over dinner I said that I'm looking to buy a house soon.
My dad was very happy and proud, my mum was however very un-enthusiastic about the idea. She told me that the right thing to do would be to buy the house and rent it to my sister as she needs it more. For context my sister (30f) has 1 child with here ex husband and has recently had another child with her current boyfriend.
She is struggling to make ends meet and she is renting now it is unsuitable in the current house. While I am empathetic to my sister's situation, it is not my responsibility for housing her, I even suggested that me moving out into my own house is better as it frees up space in my parents house for my sister and her family if it came to that.
My sister has also made very questionable financial decisions over years, while I understand it's hard, a good part of the hardship she is facing could be avoided. And I would like to preface that she is nowhere near being homeless. What do you think, is my stance wrong or not moral, it am I justified?
Remote-Visual7976 said:
NTA--do not rent/let her move in. You will never get your property back. YOU worked hard to be able to afford to purchase a house. It is too bad that your sister is in the situation she is but she created it not you.
You owe her nothing and your mother is totally wrong for trying to pawn her off on you. Sounds like she doesn't want your sister to move in because she knows how it's going to go. That in itself should be a red flag.
Linkcott18 said:
NTA. Suggesting that your moving out will free space for your sister was the perfect response. Good luck with the house purchase!
BratacJaglenac said:
You have learned a valuable lesson, albeit too late...never disclose your financial or other assets to the family, unless absolutely unavoidable. Because then this is what you get. NTA of course.
viberson said:
NTA and I love that you suggested giving your current bedroom to your sister. Your mum thinks your sister deserves help but only at your expense.
ThoughtfulTina22 said:
NTA. Your money, your decision. Supporting family is important, but it shouldn't come at the expense of your own stability and future goals.
Ultragorgeous said:
NTA - it's very generous of your mother to offer your future house to your sister! Very generous indeed! Perhaps your mother could offer your sister and her child YOUR OLD ROOM?
LittleFrenchKiwi said:
NTA. Do not let your sister move in. She will stop paying rent or pay the absolute minimum and then be like "but we are family." And you'll have to go through the eviction process to get rid of her. She made her bed, she must lie in it. Not your responsibility.
I would also insist and I cannot stress this enough that you never give your parents a key to your house. Not for emergencies or anything. The reason? Because you will come home one day and find your parents have moved your sister and her 2 kids into your house...
And then try and manipulate you with the whole "but it's family" bollocks. Do not let her live in your house! Do not give your parents a key or you will be living with her whether you wanted to or not!