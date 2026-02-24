'AITA for not buying my daughter extra feminine hygiene products?' UPDATED

3.) My daughter has done some type of sport since she was 1. The team she's on now, she has about 6 girls she is closest with currently and these are the girls in question. They all do not have their cycles at the same time which is why she was carrying pads every day to help whichever one was on.

4.) I do NOT feel it's my place to speak with a child about something like that without their parent knowing or giving permission, so no, I will not be doing that.

5.) I addressed this in the comments, but will say it again. I am NOT willing to risk my home's financial security JUST to supply other kids that aren't my responsibility. Regardless of how harsh that sounds, my kids come first. Sending supplies to the school every month will not happen.