'AITA for not buying my friend a wedding gift?' 'We went to Vegas for her Bachelorette Party.'

Info for context: the bachelorette trip was not required but it was a huge guilt trip and I was worried of the friendship going south if I didn’t attend. I had the money so I opted to go.

TabbieAbbie said:

NTA. Just for the record, gifts for any occasion are not REQUIRED, they are GIFTS. Yes, if someone you know well is getting married, it's nice to send one, but it isn't required. Consult any etiquette book on the topic if you doubt me.

Your friend is acting like a totally entitled brat. If she is not normally like this, then you could maybe chalk it up to the stress of the occasion. Maybe her honeymoon didn't go well, who knows?