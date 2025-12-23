'AITA for not buying my niece a concert ticket for Christmas?'

Hi, I need a quick judgement, since there's still tickets available on the website. So in addition to our regular presents we've gotten our daughter a ticket to a concert happening on the 30th.
I'm going too, primarily because I need to take her, but also I like that band's music and I want to go with her it'll be a nice experience. Today, my sister in law (my husband's sister) called me and asked what we were doing on New Year's Eve (we're having a Christmas family dinner as it is).
I said I'm not sure I'll probably be super tired from the drive back (the concert is on the 30th and so we're staying there overnight before driving back) and told her we'd gotten our daughter a surprise concert ticket. She seemed a bit disappointed and said her daughter would have loved to go too, asked if tickets were available, I said I didn't know, and she reiterated her daughter would have loved to go too.
I hate saying it, and please don't take this the wrong way but my husband has his business and I'm a working professional too, and our daughter is an only child, so I understand the difference in spending constraints. Anyway we hung up later and I felt terrible.
I looked it up and there are still tickets available. But also if I get her a ticket for her with the confirmation wrapped up like I'm doing for my daughter, and give it to her to be opened at the dinner, my husband's brother's daughter would then be the one feeling left out. So AITA for not buying her a concert ticket?
Edit: To clarify I meant if I get my niece the ticket I'd have to give it to her at dinner in front of my other niece. The gifts we're getting our daughter will be opened by her on Christmas morning.
Edit: Thought about it some more after reading the comments and I'm not going to do it. It just won't be the kind of experience I wanted us to have if I do. And I really do adore my nieces and its not even really about the cost I just want this to be me and her. Thank you for the help!
Scandi_Celt wrote:
NTA. It was a personal gift for your daughter. I love my nieces and nephews dearly, but they would never expect me to spend as much on them at Christmas as I spend on my own son. If niece's parents knew that she would love to go to the concert, the onus is on them for not buying her a ticket for Christmas. Don't let them make you feel guilty for not picking up they ball they obviously dropped.
simplyexistingnow wrote:
NTA. Don't feel guilty. Having moments with your own child and doing concerts as a parent child is perfectly okay there's nothing to feel guilty over. Not to mention, you'd be responsible for your niece since their parents wouldn't be there. Thats a heck no for me.
chaoticcrashy wrote:
NTA. Mother daughter outings are a fantastic thing! You’re building memories with your daughter. It’s not about the cost, you’re investing your time and energy with the drive. If you do decide to buy the ticket then you should buy tickets for all the kids. You can’t please everyone all the time. Keep this as a mother daughter trip.
Dangerous_Cow_7372 wrote:
Question: So are you saying if you buy a ticket for one niece you'll feel the need to buy a ticket for the other niece?
Edit: regardless NTA for not buying your nieces concert tickets. Maybe just tell the mom if she wants to buy a ticket you'll take your niece too but I wouldn't feel guilty for not buying them tickets. If it were any other present (toy, clothes, etc) and the mom said "oh my daughter would love that" would you feel obligated to get it for her too?
kbyethx wrote:
NTA! But there’s a trend on AITA lately, or maybe around the holidays where extended family members expect others to buy their kids gifts. Or even their ex’s children gifts. You have no obligations to anyone other than your nuclear family. You can send this mom a link to the ticket and recommend she get one. You’re giving her an amazing gift idea. You don’t owe her daughter a gift.
Kiriyogi wrote:
NTA- are your daughter and her cousins particularly close? Do they bond over the music? Yes- it might suck that your niece can't go, but frankly her parents could also buy the ticket. She asked if there were more instead of looking it up. If you're going to get tickets for one niece- then get for the other too.
But also realize that this is setting the precedent- that you will be expected to provide other nice things for your nieces- so plan to be guilt tripped about vacations, a car, a college fund, etc. Not everyone is going to get what they want. It doesn't make you bad not to provide for everyone.
shdgaf wrote:
NTA. This sounds like a slippery slope, too. Will it be expected that you take her daughter to every experience you plan for your own going forward? Concerts are announced well in advance - your SIL could have started saving or coordinating with you at any point in the last year.
Historical_Carpet262 wrote:
NTA. Tell your SIL if she ends up buying tickets for her and her daughter to let you know and you'd love to meet up at the concert. Then you aren't excluding anyone but you also aren't taking on any additional burden besides coordinating a meetup. Which again, should be inside the concert.
StarCaptain7733 wrote:
NTA, your sister-in-law expecting you to buy her daughter a concert ticket out of nowhere is crazy.