'AITA for not buying my niece a concert ticket for Christmas?'

Kiriyogi wrote:

NTA- are your daughter and her cousins particularly close? Do they bond over the music? Yes- it might suck that your niece can't go, but frankly her parents could also buy the ticket. She asked if there were more instead of looking it up. If you're going to get tickets for one niece- then get for the other too.

But also realize that this is setting the precedent- that you will be expected to provide other nice things for your nieces- so plan to be guilt tripped about vacations, a car, a college fund, etc. Not everyone is going to get what they want. It doesn't make you bad not to provide for everyone.

shdgaf wrote: