'AITA for not buying my sister a Christmas gift?'

I didn’t say a word to him and vice versa. Apparently he left a gift for me from my sister. I have no intention of opening it. I don’t want anything from them. My mom just asked if I bought anything for my sister and I said, no. Now my mom is mad at me because I’m being childish? AITA here?

Mnfanjk wrote:

You’re being childish because you didn’t buy a gift to the AH that you went NC with?

Apparently your sister came by her manners honestly. NTA. Though I do like the idea suggested for doing a donation gift for a charity she loathes and you love. Bring a silver lining to a nasty toxic situation.