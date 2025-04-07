'AITA for not buying my stepdaughter a new car?' 'She is NOT a good driver.'

"AITA for not buying my stepdaughter a new car after she's repeatedly gotten into accidents?"

My step daughter is not a good driver. She was not a good driver when she was a teen and certainly not as an adult. When she was first learning to drive, she did very fast hard breaks, she repeatedly left her car's lights on or left her car unlocked.

When she first got her permit at 16, we gave her two rules. We would help buy her first car but she'd be on her own for car insurance, gas, and up keep. If she wanted a car, she needed to be the sole caretaker of it and it was on her to ensure she was taking good care of it. Her brothers had the same rules.