'AITA for not calling my oldest daughter a princess?' 'She's a little too old.'

I (m37) have 3 daughter’s ages 15, 6, and 5. We’ll call my 15 year old “Taylor”. I had Taylor with my College GF, we broke up when Taylor was just a baby (under a year old). We coparented well together.
Now that Taylor is older, she comes here when she wants but primarily stays with her mom since she's closer to her school/ friends. I got married to my now wife 8 years ago, we now have 2 daughters together. Taylor’s always gotten along great with my wife and her little sisters.
Me, my wife and all 3 girls went to Disney world for a few days. Taylor has always been a huge Belle fan. First day at Disney I had some work to do so I got up early and got ready and went to the lobby while the girls got ready. When I went back up to the room my youngest 2 were dressed in princess dresses and crowns.
While my oldest had on a very what I would call Belle-themed outfit. When I saw the younger 2 I said you two look just like princesses. My youngest asked what about Taylor, Taylor in the last few years has been over the cute pet names. So I said I think Taylor is a little too old to be a princess but she's very pretty. Taylor said thanks but sounded a little off. I didn't think anything of it.
We had a good day, Taylor was distant with me but having fun with my wife and her sisters. I figured I would ask her when we got back to the hotel. Well I got a long angry text from my ex wife, saying Taylor had texted her that I called her sisters princesses but not her and said she was too old to be a princess and that really hurt her feelings I guess.
I reminded my ex that Taylor has hated cute pet names for years now. My ex said considering we’re at Disney and Taylor was in a Belle themed outfit I should have thought that she might have wanted to be a princess for the day.
My ex said I was being a oblivious AH, I tried talking to Taylor but she doesn't want to talk about it and hasn't talked to me much. My wife thinks I could have handled the situation better and made it up to Taylor. I don't think assuming my teen daughter wouldn't want to be called a princess is being an AH.
Only-Ingenuity7889 said:
She was dressed like her favorite freaking PRINCESS. Taylor probably took it as you fawning over your two youngest darlings, then you had to make up something polite for her after your FIVE YEAR OLD could read the room better than you did and called you on it.
I'd recommend a one on one outing with her. Tell her she may not want to talk about it, but you need to, so she can just listen. Be honest - she's growing up and you don't always know how to handle it. Good luck. YTA.
FindingNemosAnus said:
YTA. You should have called her a princess, let her roll her eyes, then said “it doesn’t matter how old you get, you’ll always be my princess." You know…typical dad stuff.
Impossible_Rain_4727 said:
YTA: Would it have been that hard to simply say "You three look lovely"? Like, you complimented two of your children and ignored one of them - the same one who doesn't spend a lot of time with you. Props to your youngest for trying to include Taylor. She demonstrated more emotional intelligence in that moment than you did.
Fine-Sherbert-140 said:
YTA. Would you rather be "right" and the "winner," or have a relationship with your daughter? Apologize. Be thoughtful in the future. Your oldest daughter likely realizes that her sisters get more of your time and affection.
Don't make her beg, dude. Just put your big boy pants on and tell her you were wrong to be dismissive and that you love her and she's a princess.
Wendy613 said:
YTA. First, it sounds like you specifically excluded Taylor when you said 2 of your 3 daughters “looked just like princesses.” Saying someone looks like a princess is different than calling her a princess.
Second, and worse, YTA for not apologizing when you found out you got it wrong. I know it sucks to be corrected by your ex, that does t help your relationship with Taylor, does it? Suck it up.
nefarious_planet said:
YTA. Taylor has had to spend the last 6 years of her life only seeing her dad on occasion, while he’s the full-time parent to his two much-younger children. That is hard on a kid no matter what, and now she has to watch you explicitly leave her out of the compliments at Disney World?
Your 5-year-old displayed more social awareness than you. For the love of god, do not double down here. Apologize to your daughter.