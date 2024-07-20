'AITA for not cancelling a planned family vacation for my daughter's newly planned wedding?'

"AITA for not cancelling a planned family vacation due to my daughter's newly planned wedding date?"

Ok folks, AITA here? For full context, my FIL has a medical condition and we really don't know how much time he has to be with us. At our last Christmas family get together, my MIL tells everyone that she wants to do a Christmas cruise with the family before my FIL gets to where he can't travel.

Everyone agreed, and the plan was that no one was to buy gifts for each other, and we all would use the money for the cruise instead. Earlier this year, my wife found and booked the cruise for us all. Everything was set and good to go.

Fast forward to now. My daughter's fiancé proposed a couple of weeks ago (Yay! finally!) and then a few days ago, she tells us that they are getting married in Italy. The date is 5 months after the planned cruise.