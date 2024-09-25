Son refuses to help care for ailing father with dementia; 'I won’t help someone who wasn’t a father to me.' AITA?

I'm probably the most well off out of all of us and she asked if I could help in anyway and I told her I haven't had a relationship with that man in decades and then said if he wanted someone to take care of him when he got old he shouldn't have been a horrible father.

Many people had true monsters as parent and he wasn't a monster but he made life as kid for me a lot worse than it needed to be. My sister got upset and then we got into an argument because she wanted to police what my brother and I said about our father.