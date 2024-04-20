"AITA- for 'not caring about my husband enough during his hospital stay'?! Resulting in divorce"

He is mad that my now 12-year-old who is not his biological child received more money from the accident than he did and still complains this day about that, I just didn’t care about him when it happened.

When we moved here, he lied about a whole job, bought fake security clothes and, for nearly a year, I thought he was working a job that didn’t even exist. In reality, he was gambling my money and going to strip clubs. Then in 2021 he finally left for good after he went to work and sent me a text, Blaming me for everything.

I figured out who his new girlfriend was, I found her baby daddy and slept with him as payback because she was obsessed with him. His coworkers also reached out to me and I slept with them too.