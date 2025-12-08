'AITA for not caring for/about my husband's favorite show?' UPDATED

Letting that go and coming to terms that she'll never play a video game with me was hard to do but I'm glad I did. It wasn't fair of me to hope she would change. We have our together stuff and that's all I need. What's troubling here is that he knows you don't like the show yet he keeps watching during what could be together time.

He needs to respect that you don't like it and keep it to himself. It's one thing if you're both doing alone time and that's when he's watching. But if you could otherwise be together he shouldn't be turning it on. There's a nice way to tell him you don't like the show and you don't want him to talk about it with you anymore. That seems like a reasonable request at this point. Good luck 🙋