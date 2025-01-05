'AITA for not caring my ex is upset about the 'dream life' I am giving my current partner?'

This last week, my ex called me pretty irate. She is pissed I bought "our" house and that she heard from the kids that we are considering whether my partner will stay home permanently (they overheard a conversation we had with adult family members at Christmas).

She says I am giving my partner her "dream life." I laughed and told her, beyond what affects our kids, I have no concern for how she feels and hung up. According to my kids, she has been pretty upset. AITA?

KarayanLucine

As long as your current partner knows its your ex's dream home too, NTA. Main reason I would tell her is your ex is jealous and will yell at you partner too. It comes across as if your ex married you for money.