Man uninvited from wedding when brother learns he is gay, family sides with groom. AITA? + UPDATE

I basically told my parents to screw off and have been getting bombarded with messages from relatives to apologize to my brother and get my invite reinstated, and apologize to my parents for disrespecting them, but I really don't want to. Angel's reassuring me that I did nothing wrong, but it's still nagging me. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

Dittoheadforever

You're NTA and it's easy to see where your brother got his attitude. "my parents told me they would always love me, Yeah, until the rubber met the road."

Your parents sure let you down. "My parents...told me I should be apologizing to HIM for bringing my personal life into his wedding."