'You're part of the problem.' Critics slam mom for keeping deadbeat dad involved. AITA?

My account is now private but I'm still going through my comments deleting the the hate and all of them are mostly women saying that I'm a horrible mom for being okay with having a deadbeat around my son and I must feel so special he only takes care of my son and not hers. AITA?

okayhere21

I’m sorry but what does this other women expect you to do exactly? You have no control over what your ex does or doesn’t do. And you also have no control over cutting him off from his son even if you wanted to as he is the father and does have rights. Even if you could cut him off, how does that help her child or yours?