'AITA for not caring that my ex-BFF is terminally ill after what he did to me?'

"AITA for not caring that my ex best friend is dying?"

I recently found out that my ex best friend who I was best friends with since we were babies until 4 years ago has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and he has a few months left to live, and I don’t care.

4 years ago I was engaged to a girl who I thought was the love of my life, he was supposed to be my best man, I found out that they were having an affair for two years behind my back and they were planning on her marrying me and a year later she was supposed to file for divorce and ruin me financially so that they can get my house and money and be together.