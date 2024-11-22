'AITA for not caring that my ex is dying of cancer?' 'What's any of that gotta do with me?'

I found out he was telling everyone I was some gold digger despite me paying for 70% of our dates and things while he crashed in my place. He told me he "almost" cheated on me. He was never reliable or on time to anything. Being with him made me into the ugliest version of myself. Anyways eventually after 4 years he dumped me.

Claimed he hated me and was embarrassed to be seen with me. It is what it is. I was heartbroken for a bit. 4 years of a fairly manipulative relationship kinda took its toll on me and I was probably fairly attatched to him. I had entered my young adulthood with no sense of identity either and never took the chance to explore and develop myself.