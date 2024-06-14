'AITA for not carrying on my late grandfather’s support even though I received his inheritance?' 'I asked my lawyer.'

When I looked into it, he has been letting some children of his nieces and nephews stay for roughly $100 a month in his places. He had also set up his bank account to deposit a relatively small amount of money every month to a few older family members.

I asked my lawyer to take care of evicting these people and stop the monthly allowance. The extended family now reach out to me, claiming that grandfather has promised he would help them out until they are back on their feet and that as I received his inheritance, it is only right I carry on his intention. They asked me for another year and then they will not seek my support anymore.