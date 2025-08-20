'AITA for not changing my daughter's wedding venue? My BIL proposed to his 22-yo mistress there.'

I (51F) put down a $20K non-refundable deposit on this gorgeous beachfront estate for my daughter, let's call her Amy's (26F), wedding next September. We booked it 18 months out. For context, and without revealing too much, it's THE venue in our area, and it has been Amy's dream wedding spot in all of her pinterest boards.

Last month, my sister -- let's call her Carol (53F) -- found out her cheating ex-husband -- let's call him Mark (55M) -- proposed to his coworker (28F - she was 22 when they started having an affair) who he had been having an affair with. The woman posted engagement photos from the same venue...specifically the beautiful beach area where Amy plans to have her ceremony.

Carol is obviously destroyed. She called me sobbing, begging me to change venues. Says she can't watch Amy get married where Mark proposed to a girl younger than his own daughter. Can't smile for photos on THAT beach.

I feel sick for her. I do. But: