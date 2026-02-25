'AITA for not changing my lifestyle to accommodate my neighbours?'

When we moved in, my downstairs neighbours quickly came to tell us that the noise from the floor vibrating was a big issue for them, and we started walking carefully around the house during the evening.

One night, I was about to go to bed at 4:30am when the neighbour comes, telling me that my moving around is basically ruining her life. She can't sleep, is getting psychological issues, just because I move around at night.

Of course, I say sorry, and I get a call from their landlord the next day, asking me to go and try to appease the situation. Obviously, I genuinely feel sorry. So I go to see her, say that I do empathize, that I will make efforts to be as silent as possible, but that I can't change my entire lifestyle to suit her sleeping schedule.