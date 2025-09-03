'AITA for not changing my name on DoorDash after getting married?' MAJOR UPDATE

My husband (30M) and I (28F) got married a little over a year ago. Anyways I ordered DoorDash for us for lunch yesterday and when it arrived he got it from the porch. When he came back to the kitchen he was visibly upset and when I asked what was wrong he asked me why my last initial on the order was still my maiden name. I told him I never really thought about it.

He asked me to change it but I refused and told him he was overreacting because it wasn’t that important as it’s only for the dasher to get whatever we ordered from the restaurant and you don’t even have to put your real name. He blew up and wouldn’t talk to me for hours. He eventually said if I was ashamed of using his last name then I should just say so and without letting me speak he left to stay at his parent’s house.