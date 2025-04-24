'AITA for not changing therapists despite my wife thinking I'm having an affair with mine?'

I haven't been sleeping as well as I hoped I would - but I've been doing better. I've been a better husband & better father, and I owe at least some of it to my therapist. A few weeks ago my car was in the shop, and I had my wife drop me off at therapy.

Then she saw my therapist and they exchanged pleasantries before my wife took our daughter to a nearby playground to wait to pick me up. When she picked me up she clearly had something on her mind, but she wouldn't tell me what the issue was.