"AITA for not coddling my nephew?"

My 24-year-old nephew is staying with my MIL and FIL to learn how to take care of himself. My husband, our kids (23, 21, 18), and I live a mile away from them. My nephew is very coddled. At 24, he’s never held a job, doesn’t drive, doesn’t cook, doesn’t know how to do his laundry, and has no social skills.

He’s been here for almost a month and for someone here to learn independence, he’s not very independent. He’s calling me and my kids daily to ask us to take him to one specific mall 15 miles away when there’s a perfectly fine one two miles away, across the street from a bus stop, he wants us to drive him to the grocery store a half mile away because it’s too cold to walk (50 degrees).