'AITA for not combining income and/or sharing my savings with my girlfriend so we both have 'spending' money?'

Over Halloween weekend, my girlfriend's sister and her fiance are having their bachelorette and bachelor parties, respectively. My girlfriend is going to the bachelorette party and I am going to the bachelor party.

The bachelor party will be a weekend boys' trip to Florida. The bachelorette party is substantially smaller due to my girlfriend's inability to contribute significantly to the fund for the party. My girlfriend and her sister talked about the situation.

My girlfriend told her sister she cannot afford a big trip. My girlfriend's sister asked how I was affording the bachelor party trip. Then for reasons that still make no sense to me, my girlfriend went into detail about how much I make and how much I have in savings (I have substantial savings because I went to college on scholarship & after I graduated, my parents gifted me my entire college fund).