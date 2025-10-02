'AITA for not comforting my friend when he threw up?'

And he started bringing up about how he comforted me when I threw up when we were younger and that I made him feel disgusting for running from the bathroom so fast and it’s his birthday, I should’ve tried at least to comfort him on his special day and it just would be a nice thing to do as a friend for his birthday.

I started feeling frustrated because it seemed like he was making it a bigger deal than it needed to be. Thinking back now, perhaps he was just drunk and being sensitive? I’m not sure but he was moping hard about it and pitying himself so much about it , saying that my reaction made him feel so gross about himself and stuff.