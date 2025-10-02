'AITA for not comforting my friend when he threw up?'

It was my bestie's 32M birthday recently. And so for his birthday, we had some food and he wanted to get drunk. He had some beatboxes and then he said he wasn’t feeling well. He went to the bathroom and after a few minutes I went to check on him and he was lying down on the bathroom floor face up.
I asked him if he’s ok and he said he’s okay, just drunk. So I went to get him water, came back and handed him water. And after he drank some, he threw up. I saw it and I instantly went to my room. Personally, I just hate seeing throw up. It grosses me out bad and the smell is rank. So yeah, I went to my room to just let him do that and then check on him again after a while.
When I went to check on him , he was in his room laying down in bed. And I was like wtf? You’re going to bed already? And he was very upset with me because I left to my room when he was throwing up. I was confused at first like , why do I have to be there watching you throw up? And he said “well you could’ve rubbed my back and comforted me while I was throwing up."
(Me, personally, I never really cared about anyone comforting me while I threw up . If anything, I feel bad for ppl to watch me throw up. However, it is a nice thing to do. When people did comfort me it was nice. But I just didn’t feel bad iwhennobody did nor do I feel like it’s necessary.)
I explained to him that well, it wasn’t my instinct to wanna stand around and pat his back while he threw up and how seeing puke grosses me out and stuff.
And he started bringing up about how he comforted me when I threw up when we were younger and that I made him feel disgusting for running from the bathroom so fast and it’s his birthday, I should’ve tried at least to comfort him on his special day and it just would be a nice thing to do as a friend for his birthday.
I started feeling frustrated because it seemed like he was making it a bigger deal than it needed to be. Thinking back now, perhaps he was just drunk and being sensitive? I’m not sure but he was moping hard about it and pitying himself so much about it , saying that my reaction made him feel so gross about himself and stuff.
Like yeah I understand how it would’ve been nice to do but like I said, it wasn’t my instinct to hang around the bathroom while he pukes and rub his back and it was making me feel like I’m a bad friend to not have done so and guilt tripping me when personally, I don’t think it should’ve been a big deal to ruin the rest of the night over.
I tried to apologize and explain a lil more but he was still being very mopey and depressed to the point that it was making the hangout awkward and uncomfortable. I started getting more frustrated about it because he was still stuck about it and we eventually went to bed.
OtherwiseDrama5374 wrote:
I'm sorry a 32-year-old man wanted you to rub his back and comfort him because he was sick from HIS OWN ACTIONS. Read that again. He's being a child. Worse than a child, because a child usually stops eating themself sick after one time, and at age 32 he should know how to deal with his liquor.
What he's saying is: I get to act like an undisciplined fool and make myself sick and you have to be my hostage and take care of me through it or else I feel alone. Eff that. NTA.
Cironato wrote:
Your friend should feel disgusting about himself. He drank until he puked. And from the sound of it, that almost sounded like it was his goal. A 30 something man. There’s nothing wrong with giving someone privacy and space when they’re puking. Some might even call it a courtesy. NTA.
SimpleAstronomer7854 wrote:
That guy can't handle his liquor at 32 and he claims you're TA? Lol nah. You made sure he was okay and brought water. That's all you needed to do as a friend. He should be embarrassed for acting that way.
Discount_Mithral wrote:
NTA. You're not his mom or his SO; you are not obligated to rub his back while he throws up. I get wanting comfort when you aren't feeling well, but it's ABSOLUTELY ok to not want to be around someone actively barfing. Personally, I want to be left alone - just let me suffer in peace!
Tourettescatlady wrote:
I feel like you have boundaries that you are struggling to communicate to your friend regarding vomit. He doesn't have these issues, and so he doesn't understand that it's a boundary for you. You cannot handle vomit. Period.
I understand his need for comfort, but unfortunately it's not something you are able to provide in that particular type of moment. He needs to understand and accept this boundary that you cannot control, and understand that he is the one making himself feel gross as you have no issues with him. You simply can't handle vomit at all or be around it and that means you cannot be around him if he is vomiting. NTA at all.
Deep-manner-4111 wrote:
NTA. He's 32. Who really still needs comforted like a baby after they puke at that age? Better yet, who is still getting so sloppy drunk that they can't handle their alcohol? Dude sounds like a real tool. You did your part as a friend to make sure he was okay, you don't have to be his mommy too lol.