'AITA for not comforting my brother after his wife cheated on him AGAIN?' UPDATED

ArtEast1674 OP responded:

I have spoken to my mother because she kept trying to persuade me to talk to my brother, she came to see me since I cannot move too much.

She basically told me that my brother is very sorry and I told her that then he should tell me that and not her, but my mother replied that my brother is too embarrassed about his actions, but I told her that I am not going to let her be any kind of mediator and my brother is old enough to speak for himself, I know he was sending her to insist that I talk back to him, my brother is an adult and can speak for himself.