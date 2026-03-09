'AITA for not coming home after my surgery because my wife was at her coworker's house instead of the hospital when I woke up?'

MysteriousShopping29

This would be divorce worthy for me. You took vows "in sickness and in health" and she broke them, and prioritized the coworker. I don't know if I've read too many Reddit stories but I'd be questioning if she's cheating on you with the coworker.

Ultimately though, if this were me, the marriage would be over.

Good luck OP, I hope you have a fast and easy recovery, and start feeling better soon.