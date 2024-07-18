'AITA for not communicating that I wanted to go Dutch before dinner?' 'They were taken aback.'

"AITA for not communicating that I wanted to go Dutch before dinner?"

Hi All. I’ll do my best to keep this post clear, concise, and most of all, as unbiased as I can. My wife, brother in law, his wife and two sisters in law and myself go out to dinner regularly. I often foot the bill just to be nice.

It’s been quite a few times that I’ve consecutively paid the bill in an attempt to be generous. My siblings in law are just starting out with their careers and I am a little more established with mine. On one particular night we invited my brother in law and his wife to dinner and they came with us.