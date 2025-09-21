"AITA for not congratulating my BIL on his IVF baby because he called his wife a whale?"

My SIL and BIL (my husbands sister, and her husband) have just had their first baby after years of IVF. I’ve sent messages and spoken to my SIL to congratulate them both, but I haven’t contacted my BIL directly.

The reason is an argument we had a few months ago. While my SIL was pregnant, BIL made multiple comments, on multiple days, in front of the whole family about how much weight she had gained, calling her a “whale” etc.

Everyone awkwardly laughed it off, but my husband later messaged him privately to say that making fun of his wife’s weight (especially after everything they went through with IVF/pregnancy/baby loss) was inappropriate. BIL absolutely BLEW UP. He said he was just joking, that his wife knows he loves her.