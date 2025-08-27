Woman refuses to congratulate brother on his engagement while he silently tanks her credit. AITA?

destro23

"I just know he would've never pay me back if I paid it off" That is why you sue: to compel him to pay it back.

Like, you are probably costing yourself more in financing charges than it would cost you to just pay it off and fix your credit. 802 to 612 will result in higher interest rates for you, and probably has.

This problem will never be fixed without YOU taking steps to fix it. If you take no steps, you cannot just put the blame for the situation on him, you will share in it. Are you the driver of the car that is your life, or a passenger?

goldennp