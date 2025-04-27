'AITA for not considering my dad’s wife family and setting boundaries for my wedding and future children?'

Despite the fact that she had little to no role in raising us, Jennifer insists on calling us her “kids.” She expects us to refer to her as our “stepmother” and has made it clear she wants to be included in major life events — weddings, ceremonies, and even future family gatherings. She’s even said she expects our future children to call her grandma.

To be clear, my brothers and I have talked about this, and we all agree: she has no right to expect that. While we respect that she makes our dad happy and we are always polite to her, that’s where the relationship ends. She is not our mother, she is not our “bonus mom,” and she will not be a grandparent figure to our future kids.