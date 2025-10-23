'AITA for not continuing to help a woman who didn't speak French?'

(Australian accent! Notoriously difficult to understand!) slower and really enunciating "do you want almond milk" her "yes could you tell him that's what I want" me to the guy "she's asking for almond milk in her coffee" the guy "we don't have that. We have milk or soy milk that's it"

Me to her "they only have dairy milk or soy" her "seriously? Thats it? Coffee shops always have multiple choices for milk? How do they only have 2?"

Me- shrugs. Her "can you tell him I want to speak to the manager?" Me "no" her "no?!" Me "no. Im not going to stand here for 20 odd minutes while you argue with a manager through me.